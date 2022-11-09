Karnataka Mutt’s Ex-Pontiff Drugged And Raped Minors: Police

THE KARNATAKA police has revealed that prominent Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murthy Murugha Sharanaru allegedly drugged minor girls residing in the Chitradurga Murugha Mutt before abusing them, IANS reported. The seer who is currently in judicial custody used to instruct other suspects to send a young girl of their choice to his private room each day in the pretence of seeking his special blessings.

According to the news agency IANS, the abuse was so pervasive that the seer allegedly established a schedule for which girl would be brought to him on which day. The accused would give them a chocolate or an apple laced with drugs.

On Tuesday, the police filed a charge sheet against rape-accused Sharanaru. Chitradurga SP K Parashuram said along with the seer, the police have also slapped charges against hostel warden Rashmi and another accused in the case, Paramashivaiah, ANI reported.

The 64-year-old Sharanaru was arrested on September 1 following a case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on August 27 for allegedly sexually harassing two minor girls.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the two minor girls, the police filed another case under POCSO Act against the seer on October 19. The victim's statements in the connection with the second case against the seer have also been recorded, the Police said.

The police officers have also recorded the statements of other girls who levelled allegations against the Lingayat mutt seer. The seer is alleged to have abused more than 15 girls sexually. The police are also investigating allegations of drug abuse inside the mutt and are awaiting medical reports.

The Karnataka Police had earlier registered one more FIR in Mysuru's Nazarabad Police Station in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of the children of the employees working in the Mutt.

It was said that Sharanaru would look for sexual assault victims and offer shelter at his mutt. He also used extended financial help to their families. As a result, the families laud the seer and call him "God".