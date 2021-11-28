Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka, one of the worst-hit coronavirus states in India, is emerging as a hotspot of the infection once again after 99 more medical college students and faculty members in Dharwad tested positive for the infection, taking the total number of infected patients to 281.

The patients had attended a freshers' party at the SDM Medical College in Dharwad, turning the event into a "super spreader". Earlier, 66 positive cases were reported, but the tally went high after the district administration conducted more tests.

The tally, however, is expected to rise again as more than 1,800 test results are awaited, officials have said, adding that all patients have been quarantined.

"We are doing RAT and RTPCR tests of around 3,000 people inside the campus. College administration has been directed to not allow any visitors inside the campus. Attendees will be not allowed inside the hospital where the patients are undergoing treatment," District Collector Nitesh Patel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Karnataka mulls fresh restriction

The Karnataka government is mulling imposing fresh restrictions in the state. On Saturday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also chaired a meeting and asked officials to increase vigil on the state's borders amid concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

After the meeting, the state government announced that an RT-PCR negative report will be required for those travelling to the state from Kerala and Maharashtra. It also asked the educational institutions to postpone their public events.

"We have asked to maintain high vigil along the Kerala and Maharashtra border, especially Kerala. Deputy Commissioners of districts bordering Kerala like Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagara have been alerted," news agency PTI quoted Revenue Minister R Ashoka as saying.

Ashoka also said that the Karnataka government has requested the Centre to allow the state to administer the booster dose of vaccine to prevent the third wave. "We have urged the union government to allow the state to administer the booster dose, especially for the front line workers. We may get the go-ahead from the centre in a week," he said.

Karnataka is one of the worst-hit states in India. On Saturday, it reported 322 news COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the total caseload to 29.95 lakh and the toll to 38,196. Meanwhile, more than 29.50 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, said the state health department.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma