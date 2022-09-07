Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti Dies Of Heart Attack; PM Modi, CM Bommai Condole Demise

Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti died of a heart attack on Tuesday late night in Bengaluru. According to family sources, 61-year-old Umesh Katti complained of chest pain and collapsed in the bathroom at his Dollars Colony residence at 10.30 pm. He was immediately shifted to the M.S. Ramaiah hospital. However, Umesh Katti succumbed to a heart attack at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the demise of Umesh Katti. "Shri Umesh Katti Ji was an experienced leader who made rich contributions to Karnataka's development. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this tragic hour. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Shri Umesh Katti Ji was an experienced leader who made rich contributions to Karnataka’s development. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this tragic hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2022

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai rushed to the hospital immediately after getting the information. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who was in Mysuru, has also left for Bengaluru. Condoling his death, CM Bommai called the late minister a "brother" and said that he did a lot of work for the state. He also said that the state has lost a skilled diplomat with the death of the minister who was also a six-time MLA in the Assembly.

"I've lost a very close friend of mine. he was a brother to me. He had some heart issues but we never thought he'll pass away so soon. He has done a lot of work for the state. He handled several portfolios efficiently. It is a huge loss for the state. He has left a huge vacuum which is very difficult to fill up," Bommai said while speaking to ANI.

"His (Umesh Katti) body will be shifted by air ambulance. All procedures will be done after public viewing till 2 pm at Sankeshwara. The last rites will be performed with state honours at Bagewadi Belagavi. Holiday announced in schools and colleges today in Belagavi," he said.

The body would be taken to his native Tilakawadi in Belagavi on Wednesday morning. It would be kept for public view at his residence in Shivabasavanagar in Tilakawadi.

Umesh Katti was the senior most elected representative in the Karnataka legislature. He entered politics in 1985 after the death of his father Vishwanath Katti. Umesh Katti batted for a separate north Karnataka state and also claimed that he would become Chief Minister of the new state stirring controversy.

He worked as a minister in the cabinets of B.S. Yediyurappa, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, and Jagadish Shettar during the tenure of the BJP government. He represented the Chikkodi assembly constituency eight times. He represented Janata Party, Janata Dal, Janata Dal (U) and BJP. Umesh Katti also contested the election as a Congress party candidate in 2004.



(With Agencies Inputs)