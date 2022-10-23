Karnataka Minister Slaps Woman On Camera, Congress Demands His Sacking

KARNATAKA Housing Minister V Somanna attracted sharp criticism after he was seen slapping a woman in a village in Gundlupet of the state in a viral video. The incident reportedly took place at an event where the minister was distributing land titles.

The woman, identified as Kempamma said that Somanna was only consoling her after she tried to prostrate before him with a plea to allot her a government plot, reported news agency PTI.

Karnataka BJP Minister V Somanna slaps a woman who had come to tell her grievances. pic.twitter.com/Zsla3AAXAW — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 23, 2022

Reportedly, Somanna went to the Hangla village in Gundlupet in order to participate in a property document distribution ceremony.

The event was organised to provide property documents to landless people who were residing on government land and had not secured any ownership of it till now.

The video which is now making rounds on the internet was condemned by the opposition.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "BJP Minister slaps a hapless woman. She falls on the ground. Instead of apologising for the shameless act, Minister V. Somanna makes Police throw her out. This is the unbridled arrogance of BJP. Dismiss Minister, V. Somanna."

The video shows the woman touching the feet of the minister after he slaps her. Reportedly, Somanna also apologised to her for his behaviour.

Meanwhile, Congress from its official Twitter handle also slammed BJP and wrote, "Karnataka's BJP government minister V Somanna slapped a woman. The crime of the woman was that she went to the BJP minister with her complaint. Now read the statement of PM Modi - 'Can we take a pledge to get rid of everything that humiliates women by nature, by culture?"

कर्नाटक की BJP सरकार के मंत्री वी सोमन्ना ने एक महिला को थप्पड़ जड़ दिया।



महिला का अपराध था कि वो अपनी फरियाद लेकर BJP के मंत्री के पास चली गई।



अब PM मोदी का बयान पढ़ लीजिये - 'क्या हम स्वभाव से, संस्कार से, नारी को अपमानित करने वाली हर बात से मुक्ति का संकल्प ले सकते हैं?' pic.twitter.com/eSdyRZaFqv — Congress (@INCIndia) October 23, 2022

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh also criticised the minister for his purported conduct.

"What a difference from the way @RahulGandhi began the Karnataka leg of #BharatJodoYatra from the very same Gundlupet on 30th September! This shameless man should be sacked immediately!" Ramesh tweeted, referring to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Karnataka from Gundlupet last month.

What a difference from the way @RahulGandhi began the Karnataka leg of #BharatJodoYatra from the very same Gundlupet on 30th September! This shameless man should be sacked immediately! https://t.co/doPz27D0aH — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 23, 2022

According to IANS, the woman, however, later told that she was pleading with the minister to help her also get a plot title deed at the event. She denied that the minister slapped her. The minister, who is the district in charge for Chamarajnagar, later claimed that he was trying to push the woman away in order to "stop her from falling at his feet".

