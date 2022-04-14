Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa on Thursday said that he will submit his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on April 15 amid a row over contractor Santosh Patil's alleged suicide.

"Tomorrow (April 15) I'm handing over the resignation letter to Chief Minister. I thank you all for co-operation," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Eshwarappa was named by Patil - a Belagavi-based contractor who was found dead in an Udupi hotel on Tuesday - in his purpoted suicide note. The contractor had blamed the state minister for his death and claimed that Eshwarappa had demanded a 40 per cent commission to clear his Rs 4 crore bill he had done for the Karnataka government.

"RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa is solely responsible for my death. I am taking this decision, keeping my aspirations aside," he wrote in his suicide letter, requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Bommai to take care of his family.

This led to a massive controversy in Karnataka, where assembly elections are slated to take place next year. Congress demanded Eshwarappa's resignation and attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka for the alleged corruption in the southern state.

However, the BJP defended Eshwarappa, saying the opposition must allow agencies to complete the probe. On Thrusday CM Bommai also ruled out any action against the RDPR minister, but asserted that Patil's suicide case will be thoroughly investigated.

"There is no interference of (BJP) high command on this issue, they have only obtained information, they don't have any role in it. As I have said first time itself, action will be taken based on the preliminary inquiry, let the preliminary inquiry happen," Bommai said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Post-mortem has happened only late last night, investigation will begin now on. Based on the outcome of the investigation, we will decide. In my first day first reaction itself I have said that without preliminary inquiry there will be no action (against Eshwarappa)," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma