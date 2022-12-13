Karnataka Man Kills Father, Chops Body And Dumps Pieces In Uncovered Borewell

Similar incident happened in Delhi where 28-year-old Aftab Amin Poonawala was accused of killing his live-in partner (Image Used For Representation/ANI.)

A man killed his father and stuffed his body in an uncovered borewell after chopping it into 30 pieces in Karnataka's Bagalkot district, police said on Tuesday. Fifty-year-old Parashuram used to come home every day in an inebriated state and thrash his 20-year-old son Vittal, the police said.

On December 6, Parashuram argued with Vittal, during which the latter, in a fit of rage, killed him with an iron rod.

Then, Vittal chopped Parshuram's body and stuffed it in the borewell.After foul smell emanated from the borewell, locals informed the police which questioned Vittal, suspecting his role.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.The police have sent body pieces collected from borewell for post-mortem.

A similar incident happened in Delhi where 28-year-old Aftab Amin Poonawala was accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on May 18 and dismembering her body. Aftab had stored parts of her body in a fridge, and then disposed of the pieces in areas around Mehrauli in Delhi.

According to police officials, Aftab shifted belongings from his flat in Maharashtra’s Palghar district to Delhi in 37 boxes in June and paid Rs 20,000 for it. Poonawala told police that he and Shraddha fought over who would pay for the shifting.

Police had also said that Poonawala was “high on marijuana” when he killed Shraddha. Police also said that Aftab and Shraddha travelled to several locations, including Himachal Pradesh after leaving Mumbai. Police visited those areas to find out if there was something happened during those trips which prompted Poonawala to kill his partner.

Among those 11 people questioned by police include Shraddha’s friends Rahul Rai, Godwin, Aftab-Shraddha’s flat owner, Shraddha’s owner, and several others.