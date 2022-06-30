Karnataka Man Kills 12-Year-Old Son Over Addiction To IPL Betting

A shocking incident took place in the Kolar district of Karnataka on Tuesday where a 32-year-old man allegedly killed his 12-year-old son and dumped his body in a water tank. The man, who was addicted to IPL betting, killed his son after he revealed about his father's betting addiction to his mother.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Manikanta, who is a barber by profession. The police said that the victim, Nikhil Kumar, had told about Manikanta's addiction and the financial losses he suffered because of this to his mother, which enraged him.

As per the police, the accused had lost a huge amount of money on betting during the IPL. His son Nikhil had seen many lenders visiting his shop, asking for the repayments of money. Nikhil further talked to his mother about the lenders who questioned Manikanta about the same. The incident led to a heated argument between the couple.

The accused, who was furious over his son, took Nikhil on his Motorcycle on Tuesday, making an excuse of dropping him to school. He then killed him and dumped his body in a water tank.

Police said that the accused had smothered the boy to death near the water tank of Setty Madamangala village in the Kolar district and dumped hum in a water tank. The police initially assumed it to be a case of drowning but the accused confessed to the crime after interrogation.

Earlier, in May this year, a drunk man had killed his 10-year-old son in Nagpur for not filling water at home. The accused, Santlal Madavi, beat his son to death. Further, the post-mortem report revealed assault and strangulation with belt as a cause of death. The accused confessed the crime and was arrested for murder.

(With agency inputs)