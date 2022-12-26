Karnataka Makes Mask Mandatory; Check Guidelines Issued By Other States Amid Covid-19 Spike

AHEAD of the new year celebrations, the Karnataka government on Monday made wearing masks mandatory inside restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools, and colleges.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Health Minister of Karnataka K. Sudhakar said, "There's no need to panic. But we have to take precautions from now on."

Ahead of New Year celebrations, there will be a huge crowd in pubs and restaurants. Therefore the Covid protocols have to be followed strictly, said the minister.

Meanwhile, as Covid-19 cases have been rising globally, many states of the country have appealed to people to take precautions in order to stay safe. Let's take a look at different parts of the country and their Covid-19 protocols:

Maharastra:

On December 22, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Covid-19 review meeting, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and others, the state government issued Covid guidelines in the state.

Though wearing a mask was not made compulsory, the government suggested it for senior citizens and for individuals with morbidities.

It also asked people to stick to five rules-test, track, treat, vaccinate and maintain COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

Nainital:

The Nainital High Court on Monday issued a notification that it will be possible to enter the courtroom only by wearing a mask.

"In view of the danger of spreading of Covid-19, it will be possible to enter the courtroom only by wearing a mask in the Nainital High Court," said the notification.

Uttar Pradesh:

Earlier on Thursday, the UP government made it necessary to get Covid-19 test done before entering the Taj Mahal. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the people to use masks, vaccination and take all the safety measures.

Rajasthan:

The Rajasthan Health Department on Thursday also directed all Chief Medical and Health Officers in the districts to hold random sampling at schools, bus stops, railway stations, and other public places.

On Monday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya said that random Covid-19 cases has started at various airports across the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs statement on Sunday, India recorded 227 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday decided to hold mock drills at all health facilities across the country on December 27 in the wake of the COVID alarm due to a surge in infection in many countries.