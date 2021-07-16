BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta reportedly denied lifting of COVID-induced restrictions in one go and said that there is no chance of lifting the lockdown at once since COVID-19 second wave is still prevailing in the country.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Amid the receding COVID-19 cases across the country, almost every state has lifted the restrictions, imposed to curb the spread of the deadly pathogen during its second wave, in a phased manner in order to prevent overcrowding at places. Meanwhile, in Karnataka, where several restrictions are still going on, several media reports have suggested that the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state is mulling to lift all the restrictions in one go.

Reacting to the speculations, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Friday reportedly denied lifting of COVID-induced restrictions in one go and said that there is no chance of lifting the lockdown at once since COVID-19 second wave is still prevailing in the country.

However, he said that the state government will announce further relaxations in COVID curbs in Unlock 4 but the restrictions will be lifted in a phased manner. Gupta said that the government is reviewing the COVID situation at the district level and will take decision according to the assessment.

Earlier, media reports are doing rounds that the Yediyurappa government will lift the night curfew and reopen pubs from July 19 after the state witnessed a decline in new cases. Reports further stated that the state government might also reopen multiplexes and theatres with a cap on occupancy. The reports came in the backdrop of CM Yediyurappa's positive response to the request of mall owners to reopen activities and businesses full-fledged.

COVID in Karnataka:

Karnataka reported 1,977 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections till date to 28,78,564 and fatalities to 36,037. The day saw 3,188 people getting discharged thereby continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. The total number of recoveries till date is 28,10,121. The total number of active cases in the State is 32,383. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.42 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.42 per cent.

Hospitals told to be equipped by October for third wave:

Hospitals across Karnataka have been told by the state government to be better equipped by October 15 to face Covid's third wave, expected to hit children badly. The directive from the Health Department comes as the image of the ruling BJP was dented as people struggled to get beds across the state.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of beds, ensure oxygen supply and availability of ventilators at all major hospitals in Bengaluru as well as in district and taluka hospitals. The 16-member expert committee, headed by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, had already submitted an interim report in this connection. It is said that the third wave of Covid -- feared to target children -- will surface between September and October.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan