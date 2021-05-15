Karnataka Lockdown News: State minister R Ashoka on Friday dropped a big hint that statewide lockdown might be extended by the government. He, however, said that a final call will be taken by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Despite a lockdown in the state, the COVID-19 situation in Karnataka remains grim as it overtook Maharashtra to report the maximum daily cases in India on Saturday. As per the Karnataka Health Department, the state had reported 41,779 cases in its last 24 hours that pushed its caseload to 21.30 lakh.

With the state reporting a continuous surge in cases despite a lockdown, health experts, including Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief Dr Balram Bhargava are now calling for more stricter curbs to break the transmission of the virus.

Amid this, Karnataka minister R Ashoka on Friday dropped a big hint that statewide lockdown might be extended by the government. He, however, said that a final call will be taken by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

"Three days ahead of the current lockdown coming to an end, Chief Minister will call a meeting where we will share our opinion, looking at the figures that day in the state and whether the number of cases have come down because of lockdown, we will take a decision. The CM will take a decision," Ashoka was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Last month, the Karnataka government had imposed partial restrictions in the state for 14 days to control the surge in cases. However, it imposed a lockdown from May 10 to 24 as the state continued to see a spike in cases.

In Karnataka, 29 out of 31 districts have a positivity rate of over 10 per cent. The overall positivity rate in the state stands at 27.64 per cent while the death rate is 0.97 per cent.

According to a News18 report, Karnataka had reported around 3,500 COVID-19 deaths from May 7 to 13, a 107 per cent increase from May 1 to 6. The situation is particularly grim in Mysuru where the positivity rate is 38.1 per cent.

Amid this, IMCR chief Dr Balram Bhargava has said that lockdown restrictions should remain in place for another six to eight weeks, in all districts where the rate of infection is above 10 per cent of those tested, to control the spread.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma