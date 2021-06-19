Karnataka Lockdown News: Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa allowed shops, hotels, restaurants and clubs to operate till 5 pm in Karnataka's 16 districts where the positivity rate is less than five per cent.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday evening announced that his government has decided to ease the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state with a decline in active COVID-19 cases and positivity rate.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa allowed shops, hotels, restaurants and clubs to operate till 5 pm in Karnataka's 16 districts where the positivity rate is less than five per cent. He further said that private offices, gyms, resorts and lodges can operate with 50 per cent of their capacity.

Yediyurappa said, however, that the lockdown will continue in 13 districts of the state where the positivity rate continues to be high. He further said that the night curfew will continue across the state 7 pm to 5 am.

Earlier in the day, the Telangana government also lifted the lockdown "completely" across the state as the positivity rate has declined below five per cent.

Though Telangana and Karnataka have relaxed the lockdowns, the Union Home Ministry on Saturday urged all states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that restrictions are lifted in a "phased manner" to ensure that cases do not rise again.

No Yoga Day celebrations in Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Saturday also declared that there will be no Yoga Day celebrations in the state in wake of the COVID-19 crisis, appealing to people to stay home. Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar also said that a Vaccination 'Mela (fair)' will also be organised on that day with a target to inoculate seven lakh people.

"Due to COVID this time, no one should celebrate Yoga Day outdoors or gather in big numbers.Hence, the slogan for Yoga Day this year is - 'Be with Yoga, Be at Home' and 'Yoga for Wellness'," Sudhakar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"We have also decided to give vaccines to all those who want their first dose of vaccine. We have a stock of 14 lakh Covishield vaccines. We have set a target of giving seven lakh vaccines on June 21," he added.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka currently has over 1.37 lakh active COVID-19 cases while more than 26.25 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. On the other hand, over 33,600 patients have succumbed to the infection, the Health Ministry data said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma