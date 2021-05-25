Karnataka Lockdown: However, going by the present trend of fresh Covid cases in the state, the virus is expected to weaken much earlier. Therefore, another extension of the lockdown after June 7 may not be necessary.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: If Karnataka continues to show a steady fall in fresh Covid-19 cases, the state government is expected to give relaxations in the lockdown after June 7. Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa reportedly asked government officials and experts to prepare a road map for the relaxation of the lockdown restrictions in a phased manner. The unlocking is likely to be in 3-4 phases.

It was estimated by Covid-19 clinical experts that the second wave of Covid-19 would recede in Karnataka by June end. However, going by the present trend of fresh Covid cases in the state, the virus is expected to weaken much earlier. Therefore, another extension of the lockdown after June 7 may not be necessary.

The unlocking could be done based on last year’s guidelines. People will be expected to adhere to all the rules and regulations of the lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

Talking to the Times of India BBMP chief commissioner, Gaurav Gupta said “We are seeing rising numbers of recoveries and discharges in Bengaluru, and also a decline in the number of new positive cases. If citizens join the BBMP in fighting the pandemic, there could be a steady decline in cases that may lead to a resumption of economic activities.”

The daily average helpline call to 1912 in the state has fallen from 11,037 on May 14 to 3984 on May 22 according to Dr S Sacchidanand, chairman of Covid-19 clinical expert panel. This could indicate a fall in the Coronavirus cases in Karnataka.

Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali has also said that that department’s initiative in shifting people from isolation to CCCs and strict lockdown restrictions has paid off. It is expected that the situation in Karnataka may improve in the coming weeks.

However, it will be too early to say whether the lockdown in Karnataka will be eased or not as the third wave of Covid-19 still impedes in the country according to Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwath Narayan.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan