Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Chief Minister BS BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that the state government has decided to impose a "temporary lockdown" from May 10 to May 24 to break the chain of the deadly COVID-19 infection.

Yediyurappa, while addressing the media, said that the "corona curfew" has failed to control the spike in cases, following which a decision to impose a lockdown was taken. He, however, appealed to the migrant workers not to leave the state, adding that restrictions will be lifted soon.

As per the restrictions, all hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed while eateries, meat shops and vegetable stores can operate from 6 am to 10 am in the day. All essential services will also continue in the state.

"Not even a single person will be allowed after 10 am in the lockdown, I have suggested police officers to take stringent action. We have decided this after looking at the death toll and increasing number of cases," Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The guidelines have also allowed marriages and wedding ceremonies in the state but only with 50 people. However, only five people will be allowed in funerals.

People going to and coming from airports and railway stations are allowed to move but would need to show a valid ticket and ID cards, the guidelines stated, adding that mtro rail services will stay shut in Karnataka till May 24.

Karnataka has been witnessing nearly 50,000 coronavirus cases and over 300 deaths daily over the past few days. On Thursday, the state's active caseload crossed the grim mark of 5 lakh while the toll reached 17,212 after the state reported 49,058 fresh COVID-19 infections and 328 deaths.

Amid this, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to provide 1200 MT of medical oxygen daily to the state to treat COVID-19 patients, saying it will not leave Karnataka citizens in the lurch.

"Without enquiring into the wider issues sought to be raised at this stage (and keeping them open) there is no reason to entertain the Special Leave Petition. The Special Leave Petition is disposed of," the Supreme Court said while dismissing Centre's plea against the Karnataka High Court.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma