Karnataka Lockdown News: Karnataka had imposed a shutdown in the state in April following a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases. The shutdown was replaced with a complete lockdown in May after cases continued to rise.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: To revive the economy of the state, the Karnataka government will likely uplift the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state post June 14 in a "staggered manner", said state health minister K Sudhakar. However, a final decision, Sudhakar said, will be taken by chief minister BS Yediyurappa only after analysing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will decide on modalities of unlocking, which will be based on the advice of the state technical advisory committee, comprising health experts," Sudhakar was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Karnataka had imposed a shutdown in the state in April following a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases. The shutdown was replaced with a complete lockdown in the beginning of May after cases continued to rise.

Later, the state government formed an experts' committee to decide over the upliftment of the restrictions. The committee has said that lockdown can only be lifted if active cases in the state decline to 5,000 or the positivity rate fall to 5 per cent.

Lockdown to be lifted in 4-5 phases, restrictions to continue in eight districts

Throwing light over the unlocking process in Karnataka, state revenue minister R Ashoka has said that the unlocking would be done in four to five phases with "dos and don'ts" to ensure the virus remains contained.

Speaking to reporters, he said that shops and stores dealing in essential services would only be allowed to operate for extra hours in the first phase to ensure that people can buy their daily needs at ease.

"People will also be allowed to go for walks in parks and public grounds in residential areas, wearing a mask and maintaining physical distance," IANS quoted Ashoka as saying.

"The Chief Minister is likely to call a meeting of ministers, experts and officials in a day or two to review the Covid situation across the state and decide from when and how to unlock in a phased manner," added Ashoka.

However, the restrictions will continue in eight districts -- Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Mandya and Shivamogga -- of the state.

Yediyurappa also held a crucial meet with the district magistrates (DMs) of these eight districts on Thursday. He is expected to take a decision regarding the lockdown in next two to three days.

As per the Union Health Ministry data, Karnataka currently has 2.15 lakh active COVID-19 cases while 24.80 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. On the other hand, over 32,000 patients have succumbed to the infection in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma