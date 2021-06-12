Karnataka Lockdown News: The Karnataka government said that a statewide weekend curfew would be imposed from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21 to ensure that COVID-19 cases do not rise again.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Following a reduction in daily COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday lifted the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state, allowing economic activities to resume from June 14 in a "graded manner".

However, the Yediyurappa government said that night curfew will continue in Karnataka from 7 pm to 5 am in a day till June 21. It also said that a statewide weekend curfew would be imposed from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21 to ensure that COVID-19 cases do not rise again.

During the weekend curfew, the guidelines stated, all activities and movement, except those engaged in essential services, will remain prohibited. It further warned that violation of the above rules would lead to a fine under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier on Friday, the Karnataka government had allowed the resumption of economic activities for 19 districts from June 14. In its guidelines, the state government had extended the duration of shops selling essential goods and permitted autos and taxis to operate with a maximum of two passengers.

The Karnataka government had also industrial units to resume their activities with 50 per cent of their strength. However, garment industries were allowed to operate with only 30 per cent of staff.

"The relaxation is from June 14. People behaving as though it is from today and coming out unnecessarily is not right. Self-restraint is necessary and people should cooperate with the police. Don't give police an opportunity to use force for enforcement of control measures," state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said while asking people to follow all COVID-19 norms.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in Karnataka has improved significantly with the daily positivity rate dropped below the mark of five per cent on Friday as the state reported 8,249 new cases and 159 deaths.

As per the state health department, Karnataka's active caseload and death toll stand at 27.47 lakh and 32,644 respectively. Meanwhile, 25.11 lakh patients have recovered from the infection while the active caseload in the state stands at 2.03 lakh, the health department noted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma