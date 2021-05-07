Karnataka Lockdown: Chief Minister Yediyurappa said that the 'corona curfew' has failed to break the chain of the deadly pathogen in the state as he appealed to the migrant workers not to leave Karnataka.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: The BS Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka on Friday imposed a two-week complete lockdown in the state from Monday in wake of the massive rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa said that the 'corona curfew' has failed to break the chain of the deadly pathogen in the state as he appealed to the migrant workers not to leave Karnataka.

"Not even a single person will be allowed after 10 am in the lockdown, I have suggested police officers to take stringent action. We have decided this after looking at the death toll and increasing number of cases," Yediyurappa said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Here's what will stay open and what will remain closed in the state as Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announces two-week complete lockdown amid surge in cases:

What's allowed in Karnataka:

* Hospitals, medical stores will stay open

* Vegetable shops and meat stores can operate from 6 am to 10 am

* Restuarants and eateries can operate from 6 am to 10 am

* Pathology labs and testing centres

* Vaccination centres

* All agricultural and allied services allowed in the state

* Flight and train services can continue. People travelling to and from stations and airports can also travel via taxis and cab but would need to show their tickets

* Banks, insurance companies and ATMs

* Media personnel and journalists can travel

* People enagaged in telecommunication, internet services, broadcasting and cable services allowed to move

* Online delivery allowed

* Private security services to continue

* Power generation, transmission and distribution units to continue

* Marriages and wedding ceremonies allowed with 50 people. In funerals, only five people allowed

What's not allowed in Karnataka:

* All hotels, pubs and bars

* Schools, colleges and educational institutions

* Cinema halls, malls, theatres and auditoriums

* Bars and liquor shops

* Gyms, sports complexes and swimming pools

* All political, social, educational gatherings banned in the state

* Metro services

* Religious places

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma