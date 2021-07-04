Karnataka Lockdown: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, while making the announcements, also said that the state government has decided to completely lift the weekend curfew.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: The Karnataka government on Saturday night relaxed the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state again, allowing all government and private offices to operate at their 100 per cent strength. It also allowed public transport, including metro services, to resume their operations.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, while making the announcements, also said that the state government has decided to completely lift the weekend curfew. However, he said that night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am.

He also said that it will be mandatory for everyone to follow appropriate COVID-19 norms. "Our teams will strictly keep vigil on people such as wearing masks and maintaining distance and each team will have four marshals who will visit and regulate highly crowded areas," Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Following is the complete list of services that will be allowed in Karnataka for the next 15 days. The list also includes the services that will continue to remain prohibited:

* All government and private offices can operate at full working strength from Monday.

* Public transport services can begin their operations with full seating capacity.

* Religious places and places of worship can reopen but only for "Darshan". No sevas allowed, the guidelines said.

* Theatres, cinema halls and pubs will remain closed.

* Swimming pools have been permitted to open for competitive training purposes.

* Sports complexes and stadia have been permitted to open only for practice purposes.

* Marriages permitted with 100 people. At funerals, only 20 people would be allowed.

* All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, other gatherings and large congregations will not be allowed.

* Shops, restaurants and malls have to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour.

* Schools, colleges and educational intuitions will continue to remain close until further order.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma