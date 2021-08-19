BBMP has said Rs 250 will be imposed as a fine on people who will venture out without wearing face masks in public places. The move has been taken to prevent the gathering of crowds during the upcoming festivals in October and September.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday (August 19) issued fresh guidelines for Bengaluru ahead of the festive season amid the threat of the third wave of COVID-19. BBMP has said Rs 250 will be imposed as a fine on people who will venture out without wearing face masks in public places. The move has been taken to prevent the gathering of crowds during the upcoming festivals in October and September. Officials have been instructed to conduct surprise visits at places that are expected to see large footfall during the festivals.

This comes ahead of the festivals of Muharrum, Varamahalakshmi Vrata, Srikrishna Janmashtami, Ganesha Chaturthi, and Durga Puja. These festivals are expected to attract huge crowds which can be instrumental in bringing the next wave of Coronavirus.

As per the issued guidelines, a fine of Rs 250 will be imposed on people who step outside their homes without face masks. The officials will also conduct surprise visits to shops, restaurants, and malls to ensure COVID-19 preventive measures are being followed. In addition, markets places will also have to ensure that their staff is at least partially vaccinated.

“Wearing of masks is the most important Covid prevention measure. A fine of Rs 250 per person will be imposed on the public and merchants not wearing the masks at major market areas in BBMP limits. Surprise visits to shops, restaurants, market areas, and malls will be done to ensure COVID-19 preventive measures are being followed,” BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta told Indian Express.

Furthermore, concerned officials must ensure that commercial outlets are shut during the curfew hours. If any individual or entity is found breaking COVID-19 preventive rules, they will be penalized under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on August 18 reported 1,365 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,33,192 and the death toll to 37,061. The day also saw 1,558 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 28,74,839.

