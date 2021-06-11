Karnataka Lockdown: A daily night curfew will be imposed in the entire state starting from 7 pm till 5 am, while a weekend curfew will also be imposed from 7 pm Friday to 5 am on Monday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid speculations of lifting the lockdown in the state, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday announced that the COVI-induced lockdown in the state will continue to remain in force till June 21 in 11 districts where the positivity rate is relatively high. The chief minister further announced that some relaxation in COVID curbs will be given to the rest of the state from June 14.

According to the new guidelines announced by the chief minister, a daily night curfew will be imposed in the entire state starting from 7 pm till 5 am, while a weekend curfew will also be imposed from 7 pm Friday to 5 am on Monday. The night and weekend curfew will start after the period of current lockdown in the state comes to an end on June 14.

"Current restrictions will continue in all eleven districts with high positivity rate till 6 am on June 21, in the rest of the districts some of the restrictions have been relaxed. However, concerned Deputy Commissioners and District in-charge Ministers can take a call to impose more restrictions in their districts," Yediyurappa said.

The 11 districts where no relaxations have been provided due to high positivity rate are, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu. The relaxation in lockdown measures will be in place from 6 am on June 14 to 6 am on June 21.

Here's what's allowed and what will remain closed from June 14:

All industries have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent staff strength, but garment industries can operate with 30 per cent staff strength.

Shops selling essential goods have been permitted to operate till 2 pm by extending their duration from 10 am.

All construction activities will be permitted, and shops needed for construction activities like cement, steel among others have also been allowed to open.

Parks will be opened from 5 am to 10 am for walkers.

Street vendors can do their business from 6 am to 2 pm.

Auto and taxis are allowed to ply with maximum of two passengers.

Public transport buses are not permitted to operate for now.

Important departments of the government can operate with 50 per cent staff.

Hotels and restaurants will continue to do parcel service and bars will be open for takeaways till 2 pm.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan