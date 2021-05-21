Karnataka Lockdown News: The lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 24, will now conclude at 6 am on June 7, announced Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: The Karnataka government on Friday extended the lockdown in the state till June 7 amid a continuous spike in daily COVID-19 cases and deaths. The lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 24, will now conclude at 6 am on June 7, announced Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

"We had a meeting with senior officials and ministers. We have taken a decision on lockdown. We had strict restrictions till 24th May. As per the opinion of experts, we are extending the strict restrictions till 7th June at 6 am," he said.

Yediyurappa also warned people against stepping out for non-essential movement after 10 am. "Same guidelines will continue. People are roaming after 10 am as well which is creating a lot of problems throughout the state. That's why such movements must be stopped. I urge people to stop unnecessary movements," he said.

He also announced that the state government has decided to provide free treatment for Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) at all government-run hospitals.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days "close down" from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the COVID cases continued to spike.

With the current lockdown ending early next week, several leaders, including ministers, expressed themselves in favour of extending it, to control the spread of COVID. They opined that the current lockdown is yielding results with the number of fresh cases gradually decreasing.

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Karnataka is witnessing a decline, as the state on Thursday reported 28,869 new cases, which was outnumbered by recoveries with 52,257 discharges. However, the number of fatalities continued to remain high at 548.

The state during the last two days had reported over 30,000 fresh cases, which was around 40,000 last week. However, there are concerns being raised about decline in the number of tests being done.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta