Karnataka Lockdown News: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he will hold a high-level meet on June 6, a day before the restrictions end, to make a decision over the extension of lockdown.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: In what could be considered as a hint of lockdown upliftment, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that the Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 has recommended against extending the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state beyond June 7.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, however, said that he will hold a high-level meet on June 6, a day before the restrictions end, to make a decision over the extension of lockdown.

"It's not like that. Discussions are on. After June 5 and 6, we have to wait and watch how the cases come down," Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"The cases are still higher than our expectations. We will hold a meeting with ministers and experts on June 5 or 6 to chart out the future course of action. However, we have not taken any decision yet," he added.

The Karnataka government had imposed a 14-day closedown on April 27 which was later converted into a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24 as the cases increased. Later, the restrictions were extended till June 7.

Earlier on Saturday, Yediyurappa had once again hinted at lifting the lockdown in Karnataka, saying the restrictions can be removed if people continue to follow appropriate COVID-19 norms.

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai also hinted that lockdown will unlikely be extended in Karnatak after June 7, saying cases have declined in the state. He, however, had said that a final decision will be taken by the state government after analysing the situation in Karnataka.

"The positivity rate has not come down completely, it has to come to below 10 per cent, and in rural areas the cases are about 22,000-23,000, it has to go below 10,000, even the number of deaths will have to come down, only then we will be able to manage the health infrastructure," PTI quoted Bommai as saying.

As per the Union Health Ministry data, Karnataka has over 3.50 lakh active cases while 21.89 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. On the other hand, more than 28,000 patients have succumbed to the infection in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma