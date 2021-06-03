Karnataka Lockdown: The decision to extend the lockdown in Karnataka was taken after Yediyurappa analysed the situation in the state that has been hit hard by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa on Thursday extended the lockdown in the state till June 14 to ensure that coronavirus cases continue to decline.

"We had earlier announced stringent restrictions from May 24 to June 7 to contain the spread of coronavirus. Though the infections have reduced, the spread of the disease is still on," Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"It has been decided to extend the restrictions by a week following the recommendation of experts till June 14 morning," he added.

The decision to extend the lockdown in Karnataka was taken after Yediyurappa analysed the situation in the state that has been hit hard by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yediyurappa had also met Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, the Karnataka in charge of COVID management, on Wednesday and discussed ways to deal with the third wave of the pandemic.

Following the meet, the Karnataka Chief Minister had hinted at an extension of lockdown, cases have continued to rise in rural areas and his government needs to analyse the situation carefully before lifting the restrictions.

A 14-day shutdown was imposed in Karnataka on April 27. However, a complete lockdown was imposed from May 10 because of the rising COVID-19 cases. Later, the state government extended the curbs till June 7.

Vaccination pace set to be ramped up, financial help announced

Yediyurappa on Thursday said that the Karnataka government is set to increase the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in the state and will administer over 60 lakh vaccine doses this month. He also announced a Rs 500 crore relief package for entertainment industry, weavers and fishermen, adding that teachers of unaided schools will be given Rs 5,000.

"Our government is set to administer more than 60 lakh doses of vaccine in June. With 1.41 Crore doses administered so far, Karnataka will complete 2 crore jabs by the end of this month.I thank PM Narendra Modi Ji for his continued support towards Karnataka's vaccination drive," he tweeted.

As per the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka currently has 2.93 lakh active cases while over 30,000 patients have succumbed to the infection. Meanwhile, 23.12 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma