Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced further ease in lockdown restrictions in the state on Sunday July 18, as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to decline along with increasing vaccination. The new unlock rules mandating the ease in restrictions will come in effect from Monday July 18.

The Chief Minister has now allowed the reopening of Cinema halls and theatres with 50 per cent capacity while also following the COVID-appropriate behaviour. Both Undergraduate and Postgraduate colleges will reopen in Karnataka from July 26 onward wi. However, students and staff are allowed to attend the college physically only if they have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Night curfew in the state will continue, however, the government has also relaxed it by an hour. The night curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am.

The decision to ease the COVID-related restrictions came after a high level meeting between the Chief Minister, other top ministers and bureaucrats in the state. Karnataka went into full lockdown on April 28 due to surge in COVID-19 infections as the second wave of virus smashed across the country.

The state is also continuing to gear itself up to counter a possible third wave of the virus with training sessions being conducted across the state for medical staff.

"The state health department will conduct training sessions for doctors and paramedical staff in district hospitals across the state for preparing them to fight the pandemic's possible third wave," Karanataka state Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K had told a group of journalists, as reported by Bengaluru-based The News Minute.

Karnataka has inoculated 2,72,11,711 doses of COVID-19 vaccine with 52,60,196 people fully vaccinated in the state, according to the data available on Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website. In the last 24 hours, Karnataka reported a decrease of 1317 active cases of COVID-19.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma