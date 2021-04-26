Karnataka Curfew: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, while addressing the media, said that the situation in Karnataka worse than in Maharashtra and Delhi

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: The Karnataka government on Monday imposed a complete 14-day curfew in the state amid the massive spike in coronavirus cases. The decision was taken after a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to review the situation in the state.

Yediyurappa, while addressing the media, said that the situation in Karnataka worse than in Maharashtra and Delhi, adding that his government will vaccinate everyone in the age group of 18 to 45 years for free.

Noting that vaccination for those above the age of 45 will continue for free in Central Vaccination Centres (CVCs), Yediyurappa said that the curfew will begin from 9 pm on Tuesday and continue for the next 14 days.

"Essential services allowed between 6 to 10 am. After 10 am, shops will close. Only construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors allowed. Public transport to remain shut," Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma