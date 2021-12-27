Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: A day after Karnataka’s Basavaraj Bommai government announced night curfew for ten days starting December 28, the guidelines for night curfew as well as additional restrictions were released by the government. The night curfew will be put in place from December 28, 2021 to January 7, 2022 between 10 PM to 5 AM.

The restaurants, hotels, clubs, pubs are now supposed to function with 50 per cent of their seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour. All staff members of the said entities are supposed to compulsorily possess COVID-19 negative RTPCR report and must be fully vaccinated with 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Here is what is allowed and what is not.

1. The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am, except for essential activities.

2. Patients and their attendants/persons requiring emergency need for movement shall be allowed to move.

3. All industries/companies which require operations at night shall be permitted to operate. Movement of employees of such organizations shall be allowed on producing valid ID card/authorization issued by their respective Organisation/Institution.

4. Employees and vehicles of Telecom and Internet Service providers. shall be allowed movement on producing valid ID card issued by their respective organization/institution. Only essential staff/employees of of IT and ITeS companies /organisation shall work from office. Rest will work from home, the government said.

5. Medical, emergency and essential services including pharmacies shall be fully functional and other commercial activities are prohibited. 6. There shall be no restriction in ovement of all types of goods through trucks, goods vehicles or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles. Home delivery of goods and operations of E-Commerce companies are allowed.

7. Movement of buses, trains, Metro rail services and air travel are permitted. Movement of Public Transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from airports, bus terminals/bus stand, railway stations, etc, allowed, for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma