Karnataka Hijab Row:

The single bench of Karnataka High Court on Wednesday referred the petitions challenging the ban on Hijab to a larger bench of the court headed by Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court. Justice Krishna Dixit, while referring the matter to a larger bench said that these matters give rise to certain constitutional questions of seminal importance in view of certain aspects of personal law.

Meanwhile, 15 people have been arrested over the violence which broke out yesterday at various locations in Karnataka and sent to judicial custody in Shivamogga and Bagalkot districts where the hijab crisis has taken a communal turn. Araga Jnanedra, state Home Minister, said that there is an attempt to ignite a fire on the hijab row. He stated that arrests have been made in connection with the violence and he would share the details later.

Gatherings, protests banned outside Colleges, Schools in Bengaluru:

"Gatherings, agitations or protests of any type within the area of 200-meter radius from the gate(s) of schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru city, prohibited for two weeks with immediate effect", Police Dept, Govt of Karnataka

Calm prevails after shutting down of schools, colleges amid row:

Calm prevailed on Wednesday in the educational institutions which witnessed tense moments over the Hijab row earlier, as the Karnataka government had ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for three days. Most of them returned to the online mode of teaching. Primary schools functioned as usual across the state without any interruption.

Priyanka Gandhi says, Whether Bikini, Ghoonghat or Hijab, it is women's right:

Whether it is a bikini, a 'ghoonghat', a pair of jeans or a 'hijab', it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Wednesday amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka. She asserted that this right is guaranteed by the Constitution.

"Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear. This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women," Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag 'ladkihoonladsaktihoon'.

Karnataka High Court urges students to maintain peace and tranquillity:

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday appealed to the students and people to maintain peace and tranquillity as the hijab row escalated in parts of the state. The court was hearing the petitions filed by some students studying in a Government Pre-University College for Girls in the coastal town of Udupi. The petitions sought a declaration from the Court that they have a "fundamental right to practice essential religious practices, including wearing of Hijab as per Islamic faith, on the college premises".

"This Court requests the students and the public to maintain peace and tranquility. This Court has full faith in the wisdom and virtue of public at large and hopes that the same would be put to practice," the judge said. Asking people to have faith in the Indian Constitution, Justice Dixit observed that only some mischievous people were keeping the issue burning.

Karnataka Hijab Row:

Since the end of December last year, students protesting against their schoolmates wearing hijab started coming to a college in Udupi wearing saffron scarves. The hijab-versus-saffron scarves issue then spread to some other institutions in other parts of the state such as Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Kalaburagi, Bagalkote, Belagavi and Vijayapura.

In Mandya, visuals of a group of boys heckling a hijab-clad girl went viral, even as support came pouring in for her on social media. The student, who asserted the protest demanding the girls' right to wear hijab would continue, said she had the support of her teachers and that those after her, apparently boys with saffron shawls, were "outsiders."

In Bagalkote, clashes were reported followed by a mild lathi-charge by the police on Tuesday whereas in Udupi there was a massive demonstration with campuses witnessing 'conflict-like' situations marked by stone-pelting incidents, use of force by police and the Muslim girls standing their ground for wearing the headscarves.

