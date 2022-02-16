Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday resumed the hearing in the Hijab controversy which has been broiled up after some hijab-clad girls were denied entry into their respective colleges. This is the fourth consecutive day when the Karnataka High Court is hearing the petitions challenging the ban on Hijab/Burqa in school, college premises.

During the hearing today, Senior advocate Ravivarma Kumar asked the court why Hijab is being targeted only while many other religious symbols including Kada, bindi, tilak, cross and turbans are worn by students on a regular basis. "Discrimination against Muslim girls is purely based on religion", Kumar said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"No other religious symbol is considered. Why only hijab? Is it not because of their religion? Discrimination against Muslim girls is purely on the basis of religion and hence hostile discrimination," Kumar said, adding, "Ghoongats are permitted. Bangles are permitted. Why only this (Hijabs)? Why not the turban of a Sikh, the cross of the Christians?".

"This is only because only of her religion that the petitioner is being sent out of the classroom. A bindi wearing girl is not sent out. A bangle wearing girl is not. A Christian wearing cross is not touched. Why only these girls? This is a violation of Article 15 of the constitution," Kumar further said.

Ravivarma Kumar also referred to the Karnatak Education Act and said that there is no provision under the said act that put a ban on wearing Hijab in schools and colleges. "Rule says when educational institution intends to change uniform, it has to issue notice one year in advance to parents. If a ban on Hijab is imposed, it should inform one year in advance".

Chaos prevails in govt PU colleges as burqa-clad students denied entry citing HC order:

Chaos prevailed on Wednesday in several pre-university colleges in Karnataka, which were opened on Wednesday after remaining shut for a week owing to the Hijab row, as the Burqa-clad Muslim students were not let in. Amid tight security with policemen deployed in and around Pre-university colleges at many sensitive places, the day saw a section of Muslim students remaining adamant not to remove the Burqa, let alone Hijab, the Islamic scarves.

Classes did not resume at the MGM college, Manipal in Udupi, where chaotic scenes were witnessed last week with groups of students raising slogans against each other. The authorities had declared a holiday for the college on Wednesday. Muslim students were allowed to enter classes after removing hijabs at the G Shankar government women's first-grade college at Ajjarkad in the district. Those who refused were made to sit in a separate classroom.

Degree colleges also reopened on Wednesday but the government had made it clear that no uniform is stipulated there and, hence, students are free to wear the dress of their choice. The burqa-clad girls have been barred entry in most of the government pre-university colleges leading to tension.

As the tension simmered in Sagara government pre-university college in Shivamogga district, the college authorities announced a holiday for the day. In DVS College in Shivamogga, the girls who stood outside the college gate told reporters that their faith was more important than any government order. In Vijayapura, the girls were not let inside the campus as they refused to remove their burqa. Similar incidents happened in Bijapur, Kalaburagi and Yadgir.

Hijab row sponsored by BJP in Karnataka, charges SDPI:

The social democratic party of India (SDPI) on Wednesday charged the BJP with 'sponsoring' and 'promoting' the hijab-saffron shawl issue in educational institutions in Karnataka. SDPI state general secretary B R Bhaskar Prasad alleged that the entire issue is a ‘criminal act' sponsored by the BJP government in the state.

Noting that the constitution never barred Muslim women wearing hijab, he alleged that the issue was created by a college principle which was later taken up by the Sangh Parivar outfits. He sought to know why the hijab should be banned as a religious symbol when Hindu symbols like thread and ‘nama' are allowed. He also accused the Congress of adopting ‘double standards' on the issue

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan