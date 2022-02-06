Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: The row over the wearing of hijab in schools has accelerated in Karnataka after the education department banned it and issued a directive ordering all government schools to follow the uniform dress code announced by the state government. Several PU colleges in Karnataka have barred students from entering the classroom for wearing the hijab. Young Muslim girls have been protesting against this decision stating that it's their fundamental right to practice their religion. There have been counter-protests as well against the wearing of hijab in schools by other college students who took to wearing saffron scarves.

Here's how it all started:

The issue started in early January at the government girls’ pre-university (PU) college at Udupi, where six students attended classes wearing headscarves in violation of the dress code in classrooms.

The college had allowed hijab in the campus but not inside the classrooms. The students who protested against the directions were not allowed inside classes. The girls continued their protest by sitting outside the classrooms for about a month.

Udupi MLA and president of the college development committee K Raghupati Bhat held talks with the parents of the protesting girls, who also insisted that their children be allowed to wear hijabs.

The school authorities later categorically announced that hijab-clad girls cannot be allowed inside the classrooms till an expert committee formed by the state government to study the issue comes out with its report. The government also gave directions to schools to maintain the status quo on dress code in PU colleges.

The government on Saturday invoked 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily to maintain 'equality, integrity and law and order.'

One of the six protesting students at the Udupi college has moved the Karnataka High Court on January 31, seeking interim relief to attend classes wearing the hijab till the issue is settled.

In her petition, the student submitted that wearing a hijab is her fundamental right guaranteed under Article 14 and 25 of the Constitution. The high court is expected to hear the case on February 8.

The issue turned worse when around 100 boy students of the college wearing saffron shawls on Wednesday protested against allowing girls wearing hijabs inside classrooms.

Kundapur MLA and college development committee president Halady Srinivas Shetty, who rushed to the college, called a meeting of the girls and their parents to discuss the issue. As the parents did not relent, the meeting failed to reach a consensus.

However, the authorities stuck to the position that the government direction will be followed. The girls, who came to the college on Thursday also, were stopped at the gate by college authorities. The issue remains unresolved as the parents are insisting on their children’s right to wear headscarves.

The matter now has taken a political turn with several party leaders using this as an occasion to attack each other.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha