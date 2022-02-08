New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday called for peace and urged the students to maintain peace and tranquillity across the state. Adjourning the hearing in the Hijab row till tomorrow, the High Court said that it has full faith in the wisdom and virtue of the public at large and it hopes the same would be practised.

A bench headed by Justice Krishna S. Dixit said, "For me, Constitution is Bhagavad Gita. We have to act according to the Constitution. I have come to this position after taking an oath on the Constitution. The emotions on the issue should be set aside. Wearing a hijab should not become an emotional issue."It also observed that the government has to answer many questions on the issue."

The controversy over the Hijab wearing girls being denied entry into their colleges in Karnataka intensified on Tuesday with Hijab-clad women and saffron shawl wearing boys confronting each other at some educational institutions in Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote and other parts, forcing the police and authorities to intervene. A minor stone petting incident has been reported near a college in Bagalkote and a few students even tried to barge into the campus, whom police dispersed using mild force.

A similar incident has also been reported at a college in the Shivamogga district, and police had to intervene to bring the tense situation under control. According to sources, some students even tried to hoist the saffron flag at the college premises. Similar protests have been reported at colleges in Mandya, Vijayapura and Gadag districts.

#WATCH | Protests erupt at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi as students wearing hijab & another group of students wearing saffron stoles-headgears raise slogans on college campus.



Karnataka HC to hear a plea today against hijab ban in several junior colleges of state.

CM orders closure of all high schools and colleges for next 3 days:

Amid the massive row over the hijab in Karnataka, chief minister Basavara Bommai has ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for the next 3 days. "I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate", Bommai tweeted.

I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate.

Prohibitory orders clamped in Shivamogga, Davanagere and Harihar:

The police fired teargas shells and carried out a baton charge to quell the violent mob in the Harihar First Grade College campus in Davanagere district. Following the violence, the district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in Davanagere and Harihar twin cities. According to eyewitnesses, several policemen and students were injured in the violent incident. Many two-wheelers have been damaged and a tense situation prevails in the Davanagere town.

Section 144 has been clamped in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka on Tuesday following incidents of violence. Considering the volatility of the situation, the district administration has issued curfew orders to stop mobs and students from stone-pelting.

The agitating students wearing saffron shawl hoisted 'Bhagva dhwaj' in the college premises. Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has given directions to the Education Department to take a call on declaring a two-day holiday for the colleges and schools based on the prevailing situation which is turning violent in the backdrop of hijab row.

Muslims girls ask if the right to education under 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' is not for them:

Claiming that they have been wearing the hijab from the beginning of their college years, a student said, "They talk about 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', are they (Hindus) the only betis? Aren't we the betis? We are the daughters of the country. Why suddenly does the government have a problem with hijab? I have been wearing it for three years here now, why is it a problem now?"

Another student said that students with saffron stoles were protesting against Muslim girls. "They want us thrown away from the college, that is what they are doing this. Why should we have to choose? We have the right to education and the right to practice our religion," she said.

Another student of the college questioned why the hijab is suddenly an issue. "Why are they implementing such rules now when the college is about to end in two months? We were allowed to wear the hijab when we first joined college. Why is it an issue now?"

Where the row started:

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

