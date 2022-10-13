Karnataka Hijab Ban: What’s Next After SC’s Split Verdict; Will HC’s Ban On Hijab Continue?

A TWO-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday gave different views on Karnataka's ban on the hijab in classrooms.

The bench, delivering a split judgement, agreed that "there is a divergence of opinion" and the Chief Justice of India constituted a larger three-judge bench to decide on whether the ban stays.

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia permitted the appeals while Justice Hemant Gupta dismissed them, arguing that "it's a matter of choice, nothing more, nothing less." The Chief Justice of India has now been approached on the subject to determine the best course of action.

As the tenure of current CJI UU Lalit ends on November 9, Justice DY Chandrachude will take over as the 50th CJI.

What The Judges Said?

As the hearing started, Justice Gupta, heading the bench, said: "There is a divergence of opinion."

In the meantime, Justice Dhulia, however, said the High Court had taken the wrong path and that wearing hijab is ultimately "a matter of choice, nothing more, nothing less".

The High Court took the wrong path. It is a matter of choice under Article 19(1)(a) and 25(1).

"Upper most in my mind was the education of the girl child. One thing which was topmost for me was the education of Girl Child. A girl child in (many) areas does household work before going to school and are we making her life any better by doing this (hijab ban)," he added.

The Case

After hearing arguments in the case for ten days, the apex court bench reserved its decision on the pleas on September 22. A group of Muslim students at the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, Karnataka, had petitioned the High Court on March 15 to be allowed to wear the hijab in class, but it was denied since it is not an essential component of the Islamic faith.

A number of counsel representing the petitioners said during the hearing before the supreme court that prohibiting Muslim girls from wearing the hijab to school would jeopardise their education since they might decide not to attend.

The state government's February 5, 2022 decision prohibiting the wearing of clothing that disturbs equality, integrity, and public order in schools and universities was one of many topics on which the petitioners' legal counsel had fought.

Additionally, some advocates have contended that the case should be heard by a five-judge constitution panel. On the other hand, the state's attorney claimed that the Karnataka government decree that sparked the hijab controversy was "religion neutral."



What's Next?

As the bench in the top court of the country had different judgements, a new bench will be constituted by the Chief Justice of India with three or more judges. The CJI will make the decision. There may be a fresh hearing before the new bench and the questions framed earlier might act as guide before the new bench.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court Order is the valid legal position as there is no stay by the apex court of the country. The notification by the Karnataka government also stands. The petitioners may also rely on the judgement handed down by Justice Dhulia, who said wearing hijab is protected under individual liberty and freedom.