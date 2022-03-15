Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed several petitions, including the one filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, challenging the ban on usage of Hijab in education institutions, ruling that "wearing of Hijab is not a part of essential religious practices of Islam."

A three-judge - which included Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi - observed that the "prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to."

"We are of the considered opinion that wearing of Hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith," the court said, as reported by news agency PTI. "In the above circumstances, all these writ petitions being devoid of merits are liable to be and accordingly are dismissed. In view of the dismissal of the writ petition, all the pending applications fell into insignificance and are accordingly disposed off."

However, the petitioners are expected to challenge the High Court order in the Supreme Court. "We are consulting on the issue. Once the detailed order comes, we will analyse it and move the Supreme Court," India Today quoted Advocate Shahul as saying.

On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into the classroom wearing Hijab.

This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear Hijabs in classrooms which was not allowed. Till then, students used to wear Hijab to the campus and entered the classroom after removing the scarves, the college principal Rudre Gowda had said.

"The institution did not have any rule on Hijab-wearing as such and no one used to wear it to the classroom in the last 35 years. The students who came with the demand had the backing of outside forces," Gowda had said.

As the issue of Hijab versus saffron scarves spread to several educational institutions in many parts of Karnataka, the state government announced holiday from February 9 to February 15 in all the pre-university colleges and from February 9 to February 16 in degree and diploma colleges.

The girls then approached the Karnataka High Court seeking relief and quashing the government order on February 5 restraining students from wearing any cloth that could disturb, peace, harmony and public order.

The full bench of the High Court has been hearing the case on a day-to-day basis since February 10. In its interim order, the bench asked the state government to reopen the educational institutions, which were hit by the agitation, and restrained students from wearing Hijab and saffron scarves in the classroom till the final order is delivered.

With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma