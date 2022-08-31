Karnataka High Court Allows Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations At Idgah In Hubbali-Dharwad

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the decision of the Dharwad Hubbali Municipal Corporation's decision to organise Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for three days at the Dharwad-Hubbali Idgah maidan in Hubbali district. The court in its order said that the property is of the Hubbali Dharwad Municipal Corporation (respondent) and it is being used for carrying out regular activities and noted that it has not been declared as a place of worship.

"Since property is of the respondent and is being used for carrying out regular activities and has not been declared as a place of worship, no status quo can be granted with respect to the same", the court said in its order.

The plea against the permission was filed hours after the Supreme Court refused to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah ground in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet ordering status quo on land by both parties. The 10-day extravagant celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on August 31, this year, and will end on September 9, with the visarjan ceremony.

Noting that no such function as Ganesh Chaturthi was organised at Idgah Maidan for the past 200 years, the top court asked the parties to approach the Karnataka High Court for the resolution of the dispute. In a special hearing held at 4:45 pm, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee observed that the pooja be held somewhere else.

"The writ petition is pending before the Single Bench of the High Court and has been fixed for hearing on September 23, 2022. All questions/issues may be agitated in the High Court. In the meanwhile, status quo, as of date, with regard to the land in question shall be maintained by both the parties. The special leave petitions are, accordingly, disposed of," the bench also comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and M M Sundresh said.

After the Supreme Court's order, the Chamarajpet citizens' forum, a group that wanted to organise the festival there on Tuesday said they will abide by the order, but will fight the ownership issue legally. They said they will not install Ganesha idol anywhere else this time, as their goal was to do it at the ground, and shall wait for that day to come.

"After the Supreme Court order there is no question of installing Ganesh idol there (Idgah ground), the government will also not allow it. Everyone has to obey the Supreme Court order," Ramegowda of Chamarajpet Nagarikara Okkoota Vedike said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Central Muslim Association of Karnataka and Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the order of the High Court. A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking the use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of India U U Lalit constituted a three-judge bench to hear a plea by the Karnataka Waqf Board and Central Muslim Association of Karnataka challenging the High Court's order which allowed the use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The order came after a two-judge bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia referred the issue to CJI citing a difference of opinion.

