New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the looming threat of infections from the bordering state Kerala and the large scale political events and rallies being conducted in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the Karnataka government will issue some new guidelines to restrict these rallies and large-scale events, violating the COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, as quoted by PTI, said, "we are taking all these things seriously, as few such events have taken place, we will once again announce guidelines for such events."

Several incidents of events or meetings by political parties, including by the ruling BJP which organised "Jan Ashirwad Yatras" across the state, has witnessed a large-scale gathering of people, in violation of COVID-19 protocols, and they have come under intense criticism.

Karnataka also is under the threat of an outbreak of the deadly virus with neighbouring state Kerala reporting more than 25,000 new infections daily for the last one week and accounted for more than 70 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

Keeping in mind the looming threat, Basavaraj Bommai also directed the officials to ensure 100 per cent vaccination across all villages lying within the 20 km range of the Kerala border. Bommai instructed to increase vaccination in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Hassan by 35 per cent.

"I have got information on positivity rate, vaccination and Covid tests from these districts. There was a spike in the number of Covid cases in Dakshina Kannada at one point in time. This happened as there was a spurt in Covid cases in the Kasaragod district of Kerala. Now, the numbers have decreased," Bommai said as quoted by IANS.

Regarding the question on reopening of schools for primary classes, Bommai said that the government has still not considered reopening schools for classes 1 to 5. "No, we have not considered it yet. We will see how things will function with classes 6,7 and 8, and based on that we will take further decisions," Bommai said. The government has already allowed the reopening of schools for students from classes 9 to 12 since August 23, and classes 6,7 and 8 will reopen from September 6.

