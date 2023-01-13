Karnataka HC Orders Inauguration Of Isha Yoga Centre's Adiyogi Statue In Chikkaballapura

THE KARNATAKA High Court on Friday allowed the Adiyogi statue of the Isha Yoga Centre to be inaugurated in the Chikkaballapura district of Karnataka on January 15.

However, it has also ordered a status quo on the construction activities at the site.

Earlier on January 11, the court had directed the status quo following a public interest litigation (PIL) against the construction alleging that it violated rules and laws of the forests and land acquisition.

On Friday, the Isha Yoga Centre sought the Division Bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kingai, and submitted that the inauguration of the centre scheduled for January 15 would be attended by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and others he invitation for the inauguration was submitted to the court.

The yoga centre is installing a 112-foot statue of Adiyog at Avalagurki in the district.

It was also told to the court that neither any tree will be cut for the same, nor there will be any construction activity. The councel for the petitioners also sought a direction from the court that no fireworks should be used during the unveiling of the statue.

In response to the same, the court noted that such events would not be conducted as it was a programme to be attended by the Vice President. and adjourned the hearing of the court to February 2.

Meanwhile, the foundation stated that the court clarified that Isha can proceed with its scheduled function of Adiyogi unveiling, and said, "that the court clarified that Isha can proceed with its scheduled function of Adiyogi unveiling."

Six years ago, a 112-foot statue of Adiyogi was unveiled at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, the Foundation said in a release.

It further mentioned that "Sadhguru Sannidhi" would house the Isha Home School- Isha Samskriti, a school for traditional Indian art forms; and Isha Leadership Academy, and said, "The powerfully consecrated space will also be home to Linga Bhairavi Devi temple and two 'theerthakunds' (energised water bodies)."

(With inputs from PTI)