Karnataka Govt Seeks A Month's Time To Find Solution To Ban On Ola, Uber Auto Service

The Karnataka government on Monday sought four weeks time from the High Court to find a solution to the banning of services of autos in Ola, Uber and other cab aggregators.

Separate petitions have been filed in this regard from ANI Technologies Private limited and Uber India Technologies Private Limited with regards to the order by the state government for Ola and Uber to stop service of autos.

The petition was taken up by the bench headed by Justice M.G.S. Kamal. The bench had issued directions to the government to find a solution in connection with the issue earlier.

The counsel for the government submitted to the court that they needed more time to discuss the issue of stopping auto services in cab aggregators and sought time.Agreeing to its request, the bench granted the required time to the government.

Ola and Uber have submitted an interim application for charging more fare for the use of services of autos. The court had asked the government to submit objections to the interim application.

Ola, Uber, and Rapido autorickshaws have been functioning in Karnataka for a long time but three-wheelers was not covered by the licence given to the companies under the Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules. This is the main reason of banning auto services of these ride hailing applications.

These app-based aggregators have been banned from providing autorickshaw services until the government takes a decision on the matter.

"Ola, Uber, and Rapido said that they will soon submit fresh applications seeking permission to aggregate the autorickshaws. Their request will be forwarded to the state government.

However, till the government takes decision on the matter, the companies will not be allowded to provide autorickshaw hailing services. This matter has been made clear to the representatives. Transport Commissioner T H M Kumar said in a statement.