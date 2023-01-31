Karnataka Govt Forms Panel To Declare 'Tulu' As Second Official Language Ahead Of Assembly Polls

The Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai-led government has constituted a committee to recognise Tulu as the second official language of the state. (Image: ANI)

AHEAD of the state Assembly election, the Karnataka government has constituted a committee to recognise Tulu as the second official language of the state. The committee will be headed by M Mohan Alva, chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri.

Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar on Monday said a panel headed by M Mohan Alva has been formed to study the demand for and make recommendations to accord official language status to Tulu in Karnataka.

"Regarding the declaration of Tulu as the eighth official language of Karnataka, a committee has been formed under the leadership of Dr M Mohan Alva to conduct a study and give a report with appropriate recommendations," Minister said in a tweet in Kannada.

ತುಳು ಭಾಷೆಯನ್ನು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಏರಡನೇ ಅಧಿಕೃತ ಭಾಷೆಯಾಗಿ ಘೋಷಿಸುವ ಸಂಬಂಧ,ಅಧ್ಯಯನ ನಡೆಸಿ ಸೂಕ್ತ ಶಿಫಾರಸ್ಸಿನೊಂದಿಗೆ ವರದಿ ನೀಡಲು ಡಾ|| ಮೋಹನ್ ಆಳ್ವ ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಮಿತಿ ರಚಿಸಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಈ ಸಮಿತಿಗೆ ಒಂದು ವಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ವರದಿ ನೀಡಲು ಸೂಚಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. — Sunil Kumar Karkala (@karkalasunil) January 30, 2023

The BJP-led government’s move came at a time when just three months are left for the Karnataka Assembly election. The Election in the state is scheduled to be held before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative.