Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: The Karnataka government on Sunday (September 5) permitted the public celebration of Ganesha Chaturthi for a maximum of five days with strict COVID-19 protocols. While no immersion of the idol will be allowed post 9 pm, pandals have been given an okay. Processions are not allowed while taking the idol for immersion. The public celebration of Ganesha Chaturthi will be restricted to one location per ward in cities, taluks, and panchayats where the COVID positivity rate is less than 2 per cent.

“The government has decided to permit installation of Ganesh idols in public for a maximum of five days only in the districts where covid test positivity rate is less than 2%. The idols must be immersed within five days at designated ponds, but the procession is not allowed while taking the idol for immersion,” said revenue minister R Ashoka.

This comes after Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday consulted domain experts and his colleagues amid the pressure on the government to allow the public celebration of Ganesha Chaturthi. Following a long meeting, the state government allowed the celebration within COVID restrictions.

Here's the full guideline issued by the Karnataka govt for Ganesha Chaturthi:

What's allowed, what's not?

The pandal (marquee) should only be erected in a place that would not cause disturbance to the public and also restricted to a size of 50 feet by 50 feet a reported by News Minute.

Orchestra or DJ programmes will not be allowed as part of the celebrations.

Members of the organising committee must be vaccinated.

Prior permission from the police should be taken by the organising committee.

The number of people involved in the celebrations must be restricted to 20.

Schools and colleges in the state are not allowed to hold Ganesha Chaturthi event.

Guidelines for immersing Ganesha idols

Ganesha idols must be environment-friendly and should be kept only till 5 days.

Celebrations will be allowed only in specific locations.

Other than special squads appointed to immerse the idol will be allowed in the water.

public processions and the use of musical instruments are not allowed.

