Karnataka Government To Hike SC Reservation By 2%, ST By 4% Through Constitutional Amendment

THE BJP government in Karnataka decided on Friday to increase the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (SC/STs) quota in the state by seeking a constitutional change. This is a significant decision ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.



The government made the decision in light of the Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das Commission's report, which suggested raising the quotas for SCs and STs from 3% to 7% and 15% to 17%, respectively.



A formal decision in this regard will be made during the Cabinet meeting, which will be held on Saturday, he added.



The SC/ST MPs put a lot of pressure on the Bommai administration to implement the commission's report. Prasannananda Swami, a seer from the "Valmiki Gurupeetha," has also been on a hunger strike in support of increasing the ST quota.



The government has been under attack from the opposition parties, particularly the Congress, over the implementation delay.



In July 2020, the commission provided the government with its recommendations.



However, after a few rulings from the Supreme Court regarding reservations, the government established a committee headed by Justice Subhash B. Adi to oversee the implementation of the recommendations in accordance with the law and the Constitution, and that committee also submitted its report later.



The government convened the all-party conference today after reviewing both reports in order to gain everyone's trust before making a decision about the law and the Constitution, according to Bommai.



Currently, Karnataka provides a 50% reservation for OBCs, 32% for SCs, 15% for SCs, and 3% for STs; the only method to increase the SC/ST quota before Karnataka is through the Schedule 9 route.



Bommai said with today's decision to increase SC/ST quota, the quantum of reservation for any community that exists now will not be reduced. There is a total 50 per cent reservation in the state for various communities, and the decision taken today is above that 50 per cent quota, which has been recommended by the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee.