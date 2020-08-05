This first-of its kind mobile lab has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and can do 9,000 RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests per month.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday inaugurated a mobile laboratory for coronavirus testing that can be deployed in COVID-19 hotspots across the state and help in promoting last-mile testing.

This first-of its kind mobile lab has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and can do 9,000 RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests per month, The Hindustan Times quoted an official press release, as stating.

The release stated Dr Sudhakar as saying that this unique lab “has all safety features” and is capable of producing 100 per cent accurate results within four hours.

Developed by Indian Institute of Science (IISC), the lab can also be utilised for testing H1N1, HCV, TB, HPV and HIV among others diseases. The lab has been handed over to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS). It can also be used for molecular diagnostic-testing.

The mobile lab may prove to be highly applicable, given the alarming surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past few days. India had reported as many as 52,000 new cases and 857 fatalities during the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The active number of coronavirus cases are 5,86,244 while the recovery rate in the country stands at 67.19 per cent.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja