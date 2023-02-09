'Karnataka Election 2023 Will Be Tipu Sultan vs Savarkar': BJP State chief Nalin Kumar Kateel

IN KARNATAKA, Tipu Sultan and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar have been contentious issues that frequently spark political scuffles between the Congress and the BJP as both parties never miss an opportunity to bring up this issue in order to increase their respective support base. In the latest, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel challenged former state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to hold a debate on who among the two is important for the state.

As the Assembly election is due in Karnataka, the BJP president said this time the election will be all about Tipu vs Savarkar. "This time, the Assembly election is all about Tipu vs Savarkar. They (Cong) allowed celebrating Tipu Jayanti which is not required, & spoke disgracefully about Savarkar. I challenge Siddaramaiah to discuss if our country needs a patriotic like Savarkar or Tipu," Kateel, as quoted by news agency ANI, said.

Last year in August, it has been seen the Karnataka Congress put up pictures of different freedom fighters, including Tipu Sultan which resulted in a controversy in the state. Earleir Karnataka MLA Tanveer Sait also claimed about building a 100-foot-long statue of the Sultan in Srirangapatna.

For this, BJP came down heavily on Congress and said whoever supports to builds Tipu statues, will send them back home.

"Let them build statues of Tipu Sultan. Whoever supports them and or builds Tipu statues, people will send them back home," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Union minister Pralhad Joshi said.

As the Karnataka government has been considering a proposal to remove Tipu Sultan's name from school textbooks, Congress leader DK Shivakumar reacted to the Tipu Sultan row and said that Tipu Sultan is a part of India's history and history can not be changed.

Turning the matter to minority, Shivakumar asserted that 'Tipu can not be removed from the history textbooks just because he belongs to a minority community.