Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka capital Bengaluru will continue to stay under night curfew till August 16. The night curfew restrictions recently came into being since August 2. The order, issued by Bengaluru Commissioner Kamal Pant, citing the spread of COVID-19 in the city, states that night curfew will be in place from 10 PM to 6 AM till August 16, news agency ANI reported.

The order disallows the assembly of more than four people and restricts activities other than previously prescribed by the government, such as allowing shops and malls to remain open. The prohibitory Order will remain in force in all parts of the Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate. However, airports, railway stations and bus stands are exempted from this order.

According to a report in Livemint, as of August 2nd, there were 108 active micro-containment zones in Bengaluru under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. The number of micro-containment zones barely stood at 44 as of July 1, the report added. Therefore, citing the immediate need to control the spread of COVID-19, the city authorities decided to extend the night curfew in the state capital till August 16.

On 31st July, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that his government had extended the Covid guidelines till 16 August. He said the guidelines imposed till 2 August would be extended for the next 15 days. "A total of 72 per cent school teachers have been vaccinated. In the next 15 days, we will cover 100 per cent," he said.

The Karnataka government has also empowered the respective district administrations and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to make prohibitory decisions to control the spread of COVID-19 by the means of localised restrictions. Negative RT-PCR test reports have been mandated for those coming from the two states in Karnataka.

On August 3, Karnataka reported 1,674 new COVID-19 cases, 477 of which were reported from Bengaluru. Of the 38 new deaths reported in Karnataka, seven were from Bengaluru Urban, according to the state health bulletin.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma