Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: The Karnataka government on Saturday eased the COVID-19 curbs across the state and announced that the night curfew will be lifted with effect from January 31. It also allowed schools in Bengaluru to resume offline classes from Monday with strict adherence to appropriate COVID-19 behaviour.

The Karnataka government, however, continued the rule of carrying mandatory negative RT-PCR reports for the people who come into the state from neighbouring states of Goa, Kerala and Maharashtra.

Brifing the media, Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh said that the state government has also allowed bars, hotels, pubs, gyms, swimming pools, sports complexes and stadiums to reopen at 50 per cent of their capacity.

Offering prayers in temples will also allowed now, he said, adding that darshan and services will be allowed at religious places at 50 per cent capacity.

However, all protests, sit-ins, religious congregations and political programs will continue to remain prohibited in Karnataka.

"Marriage functions are permitted with 200 members indoors and 300 outdoors," Nagesh said while adding that government offices can reopen with 100 per cent capacity.

31,198 new cases, 50 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka, one of the worst affected COVID-19 states in India, on Friday reported 31,198 fresh cases that pushed its caseload to 37,23,694. Meanwhile, 50 new deaths during the same period took the death toll to 38,804, the state health department said.

Fresh infections saw a dip by about 7,000 cases compared to Thursday when the number was 38,083, the department said in its bulletin. It added that 71,092 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 33,96,093.

Active cases in Karnataka stand at 2,88,767, the department said.

A total of 1,49,174 samples were tested in the state including 1,06,749 RT-PCR tests on Friday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.14 crore. There were 1,97,361 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations to 9.47 crore, the department said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma