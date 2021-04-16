Karnataka COVID Restrictions: Yediyurappa, while speaking to reporters, said that the situation in Bengaluru and few other places is "going out of control", adding that a call on extension of night curfew will be taken on April 20.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday held a crucial meet with state health minister K Sudhakar and other top officials to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. Following the meet, Yediyurappa refused to impose a lockdown in Karnataka but said that restrictions like "corona curfew" will continue across the state till April 20.

Yediyurappa, while speaking to reporters, said that the situation in Bengaluru and few other places is "going out of control", adding that a call on extension of night curfew will be taken on April 20 after reviewing the situation in the state.

"The scenario in our state is different. No need to compare our state with other states. We have our own issues which need to be addressed. As far as COVID-19 is concerned, appropriate action will be taken to curb it in the state," Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Sudhakar after the meeting said that the Karnataka government might announce fresh restrictions in the state, including a ban on all social, political and cultural gatherings.

"We've already imposed night curfew. Today we will issue a new circular regarding gatherings - social, political, cultural- we'll discourage all these. There should be no more than 100 people at weddings in closed spaces and not more than 200 in open spaces," he said, as reported by ANI.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the state's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on COVID has asked the Karnataka government to impose strict curfew-like restrictions and enforcement measures in the state to break the chain of the coronavirus pandemic. The state government has also called an all-party meeting on Sunday to discuss the situation in Karnataka.

Karnataka had Thursday had reported its biggest single-day spike of 14,738 new cases of COVID-19, and 66 deaths, taking the number of infections to 11,09,650 and toll to 13,112. Of the fresh cases, 10,497 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 96,561.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma