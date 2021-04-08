Karnataka COVID Restrictions: Addressing the media, Chief Minister Yediyurappa issued the guidelines for the 'corona curfew' in eight cities of the state and said that all essential services will be exempted.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday night announced that a 'corona curfew' (night curfew) will be imposed in the state's eight cities -- Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal -- from April 10 to April 20 in wake of the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Yediyurappa issued the guidelines for the 'corona curfew' in eight cities of the state and said that all essential services will be exempted. He also said that the night curfew will begin 10 pm and continue till 5 am.

