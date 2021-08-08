Apart from this, the government has also banned all the social, political, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural, religious functions and large gatherings in the districts at all hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the worries over the possible emergence of the third wave of COVID-19, the Karnataka government has decided to tighten the COVID-19 restrictions in the state. As per the new order passed by the Karnataka government on Saturday, the night curfew in Ballari and Vijayanagara districts has been rescheduled and will now start from 9 pm instead of 10 pm.

Apart from this, the government has also banned all the social, political, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural, religious functions and large gatherings in the districts at all hours. Furthermore, thebgovernment has also prohibited Jathres, temple festivals, processions, and congregations in these districts.

This came after Karnataka on Saturday logged 1,610 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,16,927 and death toll to 36,773. The day also saw 1,640 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 28,55,862. Total number of active cases in the state is at 24,266. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.08 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.98 per cent.

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with health and education experts, ministers, and senior state government officials to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state.

After the meet, Bommai said, "We have discussed the current Covid situation, there have been some instructions at all India level regarding possible increase or decrease in infection rate in the coming days, based on which we have taken some decisions".

Though the cases positivity rate in the state stands at 1.10 per cent which is said to be below the danger mark, still the government is taking no chances and has stern the Covid-19 restrictions. The Karnataka government has also made a negative RT-PCR (Not older than 72 hours) mandatory for people who are travelling from Kerala and Maharashtra.

If any person is found violating the Covid-19 restriction in Ballari and Vijayanagara districts then he/she will be liable under relevant provisions of section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, section 188 of IPC and legal action will be taken under other legal provisions.

