New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced that the state will impose a night curfew starting from April 21 till May 4. The timings of the night curfew will begin at 9 pm and will end at 6 am.

The Karnataka government also said in its order that all shops, shopping malls, except those offering essential services will be closed at 9 pm. All educational institutions, gyms, spas will remain closed. Not only this, swimming pools will only remain open for sportspersons for training purpose only. Apart from this, cinema halls, gyms, theatres, bars, pubs, and assembly halls will remain shut during the night curfew.

Later today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in which he said that if the people follow coronavirus rules and protocols properly, there will be no need for a lockdown. He further said that the lockdown should be the last option for the state. Adding further to it, he said that India will defeat coronavirus and he is very confident about it.

Recently, several states imposed night curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus. The states in which the night curfew is imposed are Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, among others.

In the night curfew, all the non-essential activity and movement of people is not allowed. Only people with a valid ID card and those who have an emergency are allowed to go out. People need to get a valid night curfew pass to move out.

Talking about the coronavirus cases, Karnataka recorded 15,785 new infections and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total tally to 1,42,084. Meanwhile, India has been witnessing a daily spike of over 2.5 lakh cases daily.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma