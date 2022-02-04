Bangalore | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka government on Friday further eased the restrictions in place across the state with declining COVID-19 cases. The government allowed the theatres, gyms, yoga centres and swimming polls to resume their operations with full capacity. The development came after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister K Sudhakar and other senior officials found COVID situation under control in the state.

"Certain curbs like- theatres, gyms, yoga centres, swimming pools among others to operate with 50 per cent capacity had continued. At today's meeting, it has been decided to relax these curbs by following certain precautionary measures," Health Minister K. Sudhakar told news agency PTI.

As part of the new guidelines, a two-dose vaccination certificate is compulsory for those entering theatres, gyms, yoga centres and swimming pools. Wearing of masks is mandatory in theatres, while food items would not be allowed inside the cinema halls.

#Karnataka govt eases #COVID19 restrictions in the state



"Gyms, Cinema halls, swimming pools & Yoga centres have been allowed to function with 100% capacity with strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and guidelines," reads the order pic.twitter.com/5orYSrxJAF — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) February 4, 2022

‘All persons should compulsorily wear N-95 masks’: Karnataka government

The government order said that ‘a person should compulsarily wear N-95 masks (other masks not recommended) throughout’ when attending to the gatherings inside theatres.

For Yoga centres, the government recommended that activity should be done outdoors whenever possible with at least 1 metre distance between two individuals. “Wherever possible, the activity shall be conducted outdoors and in the open, without any complaints from others. A physical distance of 1 meters (6 feet) shall be maintained between the person. The ball and the rest rooms shall be sanitized after every session batch,” the government order added.

Karnataka registered 16,436 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday with the positivity rate touching 11.31 per cent. The rate of hospitalisation in the state currently stands at two per cent.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma