Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: The Karnataka government on Friday issued new guidelines to stem the growth of the COVID-19 in the state. The Karnataka government, relaxing the COVID rules in the state, ordered that cinema halls and auditoriums will operate with 100 per cent capacity from October 1 while adhering to COVID norms and taking minimum one dose of vaccine.

The state government also allowed the schools to reopen from October 3. In its order, the government said, "Classes from 6th to 12th std permitted to operate for 5 days a week with full strength in districts with positivity rate less than 1 per cent". Pubs have also been allowed to operate from October 3.

Here are the full guidelines issued by the Karnataka government:

• Classes from 6 to 12 standard permitted to operate for five days a week with full strength in districts having positivity rate less than 1 per cent.

• Intensive sanitization must be done on Saturdays and Sundays in such schools. In the districts that have a greater than 1 per cent test positivity rate, the existing arrangement will continue.

• Night curfew will continue to be imposed with revised timing from 10 pm to 5 am in the state instead of 9 pm.

• Pubs permitted to operate strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour from October 3.

• Pregnant women not allowed in public places.

• Cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, rangamandiras, auditoriums and similar places permitted to operate with 100 per cent of its seating capacity from October 1 strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour in districts having Covid TPR of less than 1 per cent.

• For districts having TPR greater than 1 per cent, the existing arrangement of 50 per cent seating capacity will continue.

• The entry to such places will be restricted only to the persons who have been at least vaccinated once.

• Pregnant women and the elderly are advised not to visit public places. All places including rest rooms mentioned above should be sanitised after every show.

• Hand sanitiser at entry and at strategic places should be provided by the organisers.

The order further stated that strict surveillance at the border posts set up by the districts adjoining Kerala and Maharashtra states shall continue as per the prevailing guidelines issued by the Karnataka government.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan