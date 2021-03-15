Karnataka COVID Restrictions: Yediyurappa also held a high-level meeting with state officials and top health experts on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases across the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has urged the people to strictly follow COVID-19 norms otherwise his government will be forced to impose a lockdown.

Yediyurappa also held a high-level meeting with state officials and top health experts on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state and whether a lockdown should be imposed to break the chain of the infection.

"If people do not want another lockdown then they must cooperate by wearing masks and maintaining social distance," the Karnataka Chief Minister had said on Sunday, as reported by The Times of India.

"I appeal to people to cooperate. If they do, I am confident we can control an impending second wave without implementing a lockdown," he added.

