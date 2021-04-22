Karnataka COVID Restrictions: Earlier, Yediyurappa had denied imposing another lockdown in Karnataka, saying stricter curbs will be imposed in the state to control the spread of COVID-19.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will hold a crucial meet with the cabinet ministers on Thursday evening to review the coronavirus situation in the state and decide whether a complete lockdown needs to be imposed to break the chain of the deadly pathogen or not.

"I am healthy now after the treatment. I have called cabinet meeting at 4 pm on Thursday," said Yediyurappa after getting discharged from the Manipal Hospital, as reported by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Yediyurappa had denied imposing another lockdown in Karnataka, saying stricter curbs will be imposed in the state to control the spread of COVID-19. However, the massive spike in daily cases has forced the state government to reconsider its decision over lockdown.

An all-party meet was also held in Karnataka on Tuesday where former chief minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy recommended that a complete lockdown should be imposed across the state "immediately as it has become inevitable now".

"Bengaluru and large towns like Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Bidar, and others need to go to lockdown now. We should also prohibit inter-state travel from neighbouring states. Most of our border districts have reported a surge because of this," he said, as reported by news agency IANS.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah also appealed to the Yediyurappa government to impose stricter curbs in the state and exert pressure on the Centre to declare the COVID-19 crisis as a "national emergency".

"The BJP-led government should take steps to ensure panchayat elections are postponed after apprising the State Election Commission of the ongoing pandemic situation," IANS quoted Siddaramaiah as saying.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on a night curfew in the state till further orders. As per the state order, the night curfew will begin from 9 pm and continue till 6 am. It also imposed a weekend curfew from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am.

Karnataka's coronavirus tally stands at 12.22 lakh, including active cases at 1.76 lakh. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at over 13,700.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma